Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

