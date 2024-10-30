Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,217 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

