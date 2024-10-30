Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.
Avnet Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Avnet stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. Avnet has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 24.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.