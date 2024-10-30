Axie Infinity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00006914 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $762.76 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,723,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,720,214.97927365 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.03538302 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $33,104,326.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

