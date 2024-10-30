Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 81235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$33.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

