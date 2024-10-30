B. Riley Estimates TrueCar’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TrueCar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TrueCar by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 368,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 151,115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 151.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 182.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

