B. Riley Has Positive Outlook for Onsemi FY2024 Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.4 %

ON opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

