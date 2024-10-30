Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.81 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $390.40 million and $16.81 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003884 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,281,616,520,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

