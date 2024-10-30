Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.27. 1,873,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,034. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $214.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.