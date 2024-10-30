Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.4 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPF opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.
About Barratt Developments
