Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 5,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,487. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.