Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 5,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,487. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
