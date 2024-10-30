Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $520.31 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $520.31 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.39 or 0.03691445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00036435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006175 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,821,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,121,060 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

