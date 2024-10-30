Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.7 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,332. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

