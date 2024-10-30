Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

