Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 10,499 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

