Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3041 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

