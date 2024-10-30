Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNK traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.63. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$8.26 and a 12 month high of C$13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.75.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

About Big Banc Split

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.