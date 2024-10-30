Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BNK traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.63. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$8.26 and a 12 month high of C$13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.75.
About Big Banc Split
