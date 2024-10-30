BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 1,098,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

