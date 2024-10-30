BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
Read Our Latest Report on BMRN
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oklo Stock: Nuclear Powerhouse or Radioactive Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.