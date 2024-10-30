Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,425.98 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $72,109.07 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,425.98 billion and approximately $3.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00517133 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00070228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,775,284 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

