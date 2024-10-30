Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,425.98 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $72,109.07 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,425.98 billion and approximately $3.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00517133 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00023210 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00070228 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,775,284 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
