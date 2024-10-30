Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Hits $3,241.68 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $3,241.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,290.92 or 0.37997679 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.