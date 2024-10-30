Bitcoiva Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $288,254.32 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $288,254.32 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00006270 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,034.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.89 or 0.00513490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00069760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.52328485 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $288,657.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.