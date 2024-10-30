Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.93. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,115,993 shares changing hands.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

