BMO Capital Markets Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to $120.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Novartis stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. 106,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.