Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $90.24 million and $4.59 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.3961723 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,487,114.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

