Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

