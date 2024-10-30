Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CVS Health by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

