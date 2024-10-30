Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.27% of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, KWB Wealth raised its stake in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQSI opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

