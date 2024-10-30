Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $7.09-7.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.110 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of BXP traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,022. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $90.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
Insider Activity at Boston Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.