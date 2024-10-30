BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $15.05. 609,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,462,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTSG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $16,260,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.