Brokerages Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Price Target at C$32.75

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIL shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.