Brokers Issue Forecasts for FIX Q4 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $396.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $176.33 and a 52-week high of $424.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,091 shares of company stock worth $9,129,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

