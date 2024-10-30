Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining FY2024 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

