Brompton Energy Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Brompton Energy Split Price Performance
Shares of ESP traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54. Brompton Energy Split has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.44.
About Brompton Energy Split
