Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

