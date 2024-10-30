BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
