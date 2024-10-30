BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

