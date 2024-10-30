Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 39.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

