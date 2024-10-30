Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
