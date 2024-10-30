Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 42633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.52.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.04.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.