Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 590,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 131,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $4,898,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

