Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,711.5 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.
About Canadian Western Bank
