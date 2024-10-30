Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,711.5 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

