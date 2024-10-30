Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $486.58 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

