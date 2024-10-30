Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENVX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ENVX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 8,708,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

