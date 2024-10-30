Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 703,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

