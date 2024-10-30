Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.71. The stock had a trading volume of 343,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.78 and a 1 year high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

