CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDP opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.
CareCloud Company Profile
