CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDP opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

