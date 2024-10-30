CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.70). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.73), with a volume of 424,247 shares changing hands.

CareTech Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 750 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31. The company has a market cap of £850.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,714.29.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

