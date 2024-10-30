CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.64-$2.69 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 152,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CBZ. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

