CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,323 shares of company stock worth $2,157,354 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.