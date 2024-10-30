Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 62.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 28,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,377. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Celcuity has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

