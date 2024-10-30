Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Leila Wong Sells 600 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total transaction of C$58,605.18.

Celestica Stock Performance

TSE CLS traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$97.64. 395,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,831. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.70 and a 1 year high of C$98.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

